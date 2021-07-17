‘Drug dealer’, who made a daring escape during Talisay buy-bust, surrenders

The suspect surrenders to his uncle who happens to be police personnel of the 2nd PFMC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspected drug dealer, who made a daring escape by using his son as a shield from policemen and jumping off a cliff during a buy bust operation in Talisay City, has surrendered to his uncle, a policeman assigned to Toledo City.

Efren Espina gave himself up in Barangay Toong, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, at past 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16, to his uncle Police Chief Master Sergeant Esperidion Espina.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Espina is one of the personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) assigned in Toledo City.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Espina said in a phone interview with CDN Digital that the younger sister of the suspect texted him at around 3 p.m. on Friday, saying that the suspect would surrender only to him.

The suspected drug dealer, Efren, of Sitio Paling-Paling, Barangay Jaclupan, a mountain barangay in Talisay City, is the eldest of three siblings.

Efren, after escaping from policemen by using his son as a shield, firing at policemen, and jumping off a cliff at the back of his house in Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City during the July 15 buy-bust operation, reportedly hid in Barangay Toong, Cebu City, which is around 20 kilometers away from Barangay Jaclupan.

“So ang akoang gihimo, nananghid ko diri sa among officers nga magdala ko og troop namo nga maoy mupick-up sa iyaha didto sa area,” said Police Chief Master Sergeant Espina.

(So what I did. I asked permission from my officers that I will bring along policemen to pick up the suspect in the area.)

He said that at 5 p.m. on Friday, he and his fellow policemen, proceeded to Barangay Toong, a mountain barangay in Cebu City where the Efren was reportedly hiding – location which was relayed to him by the younger sister of the suspect.

They reached the area at 7 p.m. where Efren surrendered to them.

They went back to the Toledo City Police Station for proper documentation of the surrender and arrived at 8 p.m. there.

At 10 p.m., Police Chief Master Sergeant Espina and his colleagues brought Efren to the Talisay City Police Station and turned him over to the policemen there.

When asked if he knew about the illegal activities of Efren, Police Chief Master Sergeant Espina said he did not know about it and only learned about it from reports.

He said that he had not been to Talisay City for a long time and had not been in touch with his relatives for quite a while because he was based now in Toledo City.

He said that if had he known about it then he would have asked Efren to stop doing it because as a policeman he would not tolerate those things even if he was a relative.

Efren, who was detained at the Talisay Police Station detention cell, would be facing a case of possession of illegal drugs for the 10 grams of suspected shabu found inside his house in Barangay Jaclupan.

Aside from that Efren would also be facing direct assault charges for shooting and wounding Patrolman Gilbert James Lusica of the Talisay City Police Station during the July 15 operation.

/dbs