PMFTC reinforces its commitment to a smoke-free future

In line with its commitment to deliver a smoke-free future to the Philippines, PMFTC Inc., the local affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), announced today that it has commenced the nationwide commercialization of its flagship non-combustible product, IQOS, for Filipino adult smokers 21 years old and above who would otherwise continue to smoke, through the expansion of its e-commerce distribution.

Following its commercialization last year in Metro Manila, the IQOS e-commerce store now covers delivery of heated tobacco devices and heat sticks to the Visayas Region including Cebu City, Consolacion, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Liloan, Mactan Airport, Mandaue City, Minglanilla, Naga and Talisay in Cebu; and Dumangas, Iloilo City, Leganes, Oton, Pavia, San Miguel and Santa Barbara in Iloilo province.

“Making IQOS accessible in key areas across the Philippines will help fast-track PMFTC’s commitment towards achieving our vision of a smoke-free future. This is in line with PMI’s goal to help adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke to move away from cigarettes as quickly as possible and switch to a better alternative,” PMFTC’s President Denis Gorkun said.

It can be recalled that PMFTC previously announced that the company is moving towards “developing, scientifically substantiating, and responsibly commercializing smoke-free products” that are better alternatives to smoking, with the aim of replacing cigarettes as soon as possible.

“PMI is an industry leader in scientific innovation, and our ambition is that more than half of our net revenues will come from smoke-free products in 2025. Our evolving portfolio will drive our long-term future,” PMI CEO Jacek Olczak said during a press briefing in May when he assumed the helm of PMI.

IQOS devices use a patented HeatControl Technology that precisely heats, without burning, tobacco-filled sticks wrapped in paper called HEETS to release a water-based aerosol. Unlike cigarettes, IQOS does not burn tobacco and therefore produces no smoke and no ash.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year confirmed that IQOS 3 is appropriate for the protection of public health and has authorized its commercialization in US following an assessment of a premarket tobacco product application.

Non-combustible alternatives like heated tobacco products eliminates the combustion process in delivering nicotine. Various scientific studies conducted has found that the burning of tobacco is what causes the production of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals linked to smoking-related diseases and deaths.

PMFTC’s heated tobacco products were initially made available in Metro Manila last year through the IQOS.COM website, the IQOS Stores located in major shopping malls, and select tobacconists/retail stores. Currently carried by select 7/11 branches in the National Capital Region, the heat sticks will also be available at select branches in South and Central Luzon by end of July.

Gorkun noted that heated tobacco products are not risk free and that the best option for smokers is still to quit cigarettes and nicotine products. He, however, said that “for adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke, non-combustible alternatives like IQOS are better options.”

IQOS devices and heat sticks are only for adult consumers 21 years old and above who wish to continue using tobacco products or other nicotine-containing products. The IQOS e-commerce website requires age verification upon entry, while presentation of a valid ID is required upon delivery of the product to the consumer.

