Region’s Top 10 Most Wanted for illegal drugs falls in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 37-year-old man tagged as the top 10 most wanted person at the regional level for illegal drugs was arrested on Saturday morning, July 17, in Carcar City.

Police identified the suspect as Bimbo Bacus Apura, a high-value individual in terms of illegal drugs and a resident of Sitio Tangasan in Barangay Valladolid in Carcar City.

Aside from being tagged as the Top 10 Most Wanted at the regional level, he is also identified as No. 1 Most Wanted Person of the Special Operations Unit in Central Visayas (SOU-7).

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Alan Rosario, chief of Carcar City Police Station, the accused, who is jobless, was arrested at his home through a warrant of arrest signed by Judge Joy Bracero Redoble of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 77 of Carcar City.

According to the police, the warrant of arrest was signed last May 4, 2021, for Apura’s alleged involvement in the selling of illegal drugs or for violation of Section 5, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Rosario however, could not disclose further information about the suspect as he is still waiting for the report from his investigating team.

As of now, police are also verifying reports that the suspect is a relative of the incumbent vice mayor of Carcar City, Nicepuro Apura.

“Yun din ang aalamin natin kay same sila apilyedo, Apura,” Rosario said.

(That is what we are trying to find out because they have the same surname, Apura.)

Since a cop from the Sawang Calero Police Station (Police Station 6) is also involved in the suspect’s arrest, Rosario said that they are also coordinating with the said police station to find out if Apura is also selling drugs in Cebu City.

Rosario said the suspect is reportedly ill and is undergoing dialysis treatment twice a week.

Currently, the accused is detained at their custodial facility before they return the Warrant of Arrest on Monday to the issuing court.

The arresting officers include operatives from the Special Operations Unit (SOU-7), Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG), Carcar City Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, Police Station 6 of the Cebu City Police Office, Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7), Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU-7), and the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU-7).

The operation is under the flagship “Double Barrel” program of the PNP as part of the police’s intensified war against drugs. /rcg

