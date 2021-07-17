Lawsuits after presidency? Duterte says he could run for VP, get immunity

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday teased about running for vice president in the upcoming elections to get immunity from the lawsuits that he may face once he steps down as chief executive.

During the national assembly of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), Duterte specifically mentioned former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio who, he claimed, have been threatening him with charges once his presidential term is over.

“They keep on threateneing me with lawsuits and everything, Trillanes and itong si Carpio, panay ang takot sa akin na ma-demanda ako,” Duterte said.

“Sabi ng batas, na kung presidente ka o bise presidente ka, may immunity ka. E di tatakbo na lang ako ng bise presidente. And after that tatakbo ulit ako ng bise presidente at bise presidente at bise presidente,” he added.

This remark drew cheers from the PDP-Laban crowd, which has been pushing him to seek the second-highest government post in the national elections next year.

“Panay ang takot sa akin, tulad ni Trillanes. Akala mo naman kung magsalita siya ako’y ordinaryong tao. You know I’m a lawyer and they can never acquire jurisdiction over my person, not in a million years,” Duterte said.

Duterte has so far been silent on his plans to run for vice president. However, he said it would be important that the next president be his ally.

