Clarin hands Pagadian first loss in VisMin Super Cup  

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Clarin Sto. Niño ended the Pagadian Explorers’ unbeaten streak with an 84-71 victory on Sunday evening, July 18, 2021, in the ongoing 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg at the Pagadian gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The win allowed Clarin to remain unbeaten and take down the Explorers from the top of the standings.

Clarin now has a 3-0 (win-loss) slate while Pagadian dropped to 3-1.

“Stick lang kami sa gameplan namin kahit na 3-0 yung Pagadian. Tinuloy-tuloy lang namin yung magandang depensa namin saka ‘yung tiwala sa bawat isa,” said Clarin head coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

Former MPBL MVP John Wilson, who had been battling foul trouble throughout the game, still led Sto. Niño with 19 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Jayvee Marcelino chipped in with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Joseph Eriobu also contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds for the winning squad.

Rich Guinitaran had 19 points, five rebounds and two steals for the Explorers.

The Scores:

Clarin 84 – Wilson 19, Eriobu 15, Marcelino 13, Lastimosa 9, Raymundo 8, Hayes 8, De Mesa 5, Mangahas 3, Palattao 2, Baetion 2, Pancho 0, Pagente 0, Fuentes 0, Berdan 0, Lucernas 0.

Pagadian 71 – Guinitaran 19, Benitez 14, Caballero 13, Dechos 11, Acaylar 4, Villaver 3, Demigaya 2, Quimado 2, Manalo 2, Serrano 1, Saludsod 0, Singedas 0, Bautista 0, Diva 0.

Quarterscores: 24-19, 39-31, 59-52, 84-71.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Explorers roll to third straight win in VisMin Super Cup

Clarin Sto. Niño unleash Wilson-Lastimosa duo to beat Roxas Vanguards