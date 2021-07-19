Nico Bolzico uploads 5th and last episode of #BHCNews

How to be a good husband when planning to go out with friends? Here’s how to do it the Bolz way.

In its 5th and last episode of the “Bullied Husbands Club” news, Nico Bolzico, husband of “wifezilla” Solenn Heussaff, discussed some of the rules from wives that only apply to their husbands.

The 37-year-old Argentine shares one particular example where the rules would apply—when going out with friends.

Hence, he shared his tips for husbands who don’t want to get into trouble when wanting to chill out with friends.

The founder of “Bullied Husbands Club” can be heard in the video telling his viewers that there is a process that need to be respected on a “step-by-step basis” when the husband wants to go out for dinner with his friends.

In order to ensure a “yes” from the wives, Nico shares these six tips.

For a husband who wants to go and see his friends, he must:

(1.) Correct behavior for at least 7 days previous to the event—what correct behavior means is defined by the wife.

(2.) Pre-book meeting with the wife with an agenda already sent.

(3.) Prepare a powerpoint presentation of what the event includes and where will it take place.

(4.) Have full CV of all the attendees in the event (and of course some of them can be banned by the wife).

(5.) Schedule all phone calls during the event.

(6.) Agree on the time the husband has to come back after the event.

He also quoted the story of King William IV and Queen Adelaide of the Great Britain and Ireland as basis where today’s “rules from wives which only apply to husbands” came from.

As narrated by Bolzico, it was during one of those special occasions at the palace when the Queen decided not to attend because majority of her husband’s friends, the single ones, were present, which made her upset.

According to him, it was believed that the absence of Queen Adelaide in that event was one of the causes of the separation between Northern Ireland and Ireland. It was also believed to have subsequently caused independence from Great Britain.

“So there you can see how the relationship between the King and the Queen was one of the causes of the independence of Ireland today,” Bolzico said.

“And that concludes the story of how the rules implemented by the wife that only applies to the husband started back in 1800 with King William IV and Queen Adelaide,” he said.

He ended the video with a message to single men.

“Remember you single men, you’re not real men until you get a woman to tell you what to do.”

Contrary to what the name suggests, The Bullied Husbands Club is actually a show of praise and appreciation to their partners. Celebrity couple Solenn and Nico are also known for their hilarious pranks on social media.

