A throwback Miss Universe Q&A with Kisses Delavin

DALAGUETE, Cebu—A throwback video of Kirsten Danielle Delavin, known for her screen name Kisses Delavin, answering some Miss Universe questions from Boy Abunda in the show TWBA (Tonight with Boy Abunda) resurfaced on social media.

Before the official presentation of the candidates, social media posts about Kisses competing for the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) 2021 pageant have already circulated.

The excitement among fans grew even more when pageant training camp Aces & Queens posted a teaser of her joining the country’s most prestigious pageant.

Delavin received love and support from her fans as she was officially announced a candidate on Monday, July 19, 2021.

This episode of Kisses’ guesting at TWBA was aired last December 2018.

The video shows Kisses answering at least four questions from the “King of Talk” which, she answered whole-heartedly.

Here are her answers:

If there’s one thing you want the world to know about you, what would it be and why?

“If there’s one thing in the world that I want people to know about me, it’s that I’m a miracle baby. And I’m just so proud of that story kasi there’s nothing in the world that’s more beautiful than being born out of eight pregnancies. And my mom is so proud of me, and I have a family that really believes in me, and I think that I’m the most blessed person in the world.”

If there were no rules and you could be outrageous for one day, what would you do?

“If there were no rules and I could be outrageous for one day, I would go to every politician that robbed our nation and I will take that away and give it to the right hands. And I thank you.”

Would you rather be kind or right?

“In this lifetime, I would rather be kind than right. Because anyone in the world can be right, but not everybody can be kind. And I believe that if there’s one thing in the world that’s so beautiful, it’s that even though the world can be so harsh to you, even if the world can grip you and break you into pieces, you can still be kind and I think that’s power.”

Would you rather be the next Miss Universe or Miss TWBA, or the next girlfriend of Donny Pangilinan, and why?

“I would rather have any other title than be the girlfriend of Donny because I believe that in love, there should be no contest. You should win as the girlfriend of somebody because that somebody chose you to be his girlfriend, and not because you won a contest.”

The 22-year-old actress from Masbate is not new to pageants.

Before entering showbiz, she won the provincial competitions Miss Teen Masbate (2013) and Miss Kaogma (2016).

