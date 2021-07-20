New Milk Tea Flavors at bai Hotel Cebu

As simple as milk tea sounds, it’s no joke that this is one of the most versatile drinks there is. One can adjust the sugar level from no sugar to extra sugar, ice level from no ice and more ice, and toppings ranging from cream cheese and tapioca pearl. It is indeed no secret that milk tea is on top of everyone’s craving list, and bai Hotel Cebu’s Wallstreet has launched more flavors to add to your favorites.

They have launched two kinds of Milk Tea options, Classic Series for Php 130 nett and Cream Cheese Series for Php 150 nett.

For those who prefer the usual mix-ins of tapioca pearl, then the Classic Series is for you. They also have Cream Cheese Series for those who want a clash of sweet and salty. The best part, their cream cheese is homemade with the finest ingredients.





Fan-favorites flavors such as Wintermelon, Okinawa, Hokkaido, and Brown Sugar are available. Other unique flavors include Taro, Chocoholic, Matcha, Cookies and Cream, Thai Tea, Red Velvet, White Bunny, and Nutella.

With the new range of flavors that bai Hotel Cebu offers, it’s no doubt that indeed milk tea has become more than just a simple mix of tea and milk.

Classic Milk Tea Series and Cream Cheese Milk Tea Series are available at Wallstreet Coffee + Bar which is open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM. For more information on their new line of beverages, you may call them at (032) 888 2500.

