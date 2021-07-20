Drug surrenderee survives shot to the head; reveals identity of his attacker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 37-year-old drug-surrenderee from Barangay Lusaran in Cebu City survived a shot to his head on Monday evening, July 19, and told police the name of his attacker.

Police identified the victim as Jayson Goc-ong, a vulcanizer, who is included in the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council’s list of drug surrenderees. He remains admitted to a hospital in Cebu City for treatment.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that the victim told investigators the name of the person he suspected responsible for the gun attack shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 19.

Parilla, however, refused to divulge the name of the suspect so as not to jeopardize their hot pursuit operation.

Police Major Alvin Llamedo, Talamban Police Station chief, said that the victim was repairing his motorcycle outside his house when the suspect shot him from behind three times using an unknown firearm.

After Goc-ong was hit at the right side of the head, the suspect immediately escaped towards a nearby river and disappeared. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Cebu City where he is presently recuperating.

The police said they have yet to know from the victim whether he would file a case against the suspect. Regardless, they said they will continue their investigation and follow-up operations.

Llamedo added that they eye personal grudge as the possible motive behind the attack since they received information that the victim and the suspect have previous disputes on personal matters the most recent of which happened a week before the shooting incident. /rcg

