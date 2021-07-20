Wilson scores triple-double as Clarin pads unbeaten run in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former MPBL MVP, John Wilson had a triple-double to lead the Clarin Sto. Niño to a blowout, 98-65 victory against the Iligan City Archangels on Tuesday evening in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg at the Pagadian City Gymnasium, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Wilson showed MVP-caliber performance with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists as Clarin stretched their unbeaten streak to 4-0 and cemented their position at the top of the standings.

Clarin cruised to a, 29-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back on its way to a wire-to-wire victory. The league leaders then greeted the second period with a 10-0 blast to build a commanding 28-point spread, 39-11.

Clarin also put on a defensive show, limiting their opponents below 20 points in the first three periods of the game.

“Masaya ako sa depensa namin saka na-execute namin nang maayos ‘yung plays hanggang dulo kaya hindi lumaylay ‘yung lamang namin,” said Clarin head coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

Joseph Eriobu was a consistent man for Sto. Niño, giving yet another impressive performance of 16 points and six rebounds, while Carlo Lastimosa added 15.

Pamboy Raymundo also joined the scoring party with 13 points and eight assists while Jayvee Marcelino chipped in 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Joel Lee Yu and Wilson Baltazar went to produce their normal numbers with 15 and 13 points, respectively for the losing squad. The Archangels remain at the bottom of the standings with a, 0-5, record. /rcg

The Scores:

Clarin 98 – Wilson 19, Eriobu 16, Lastimosa 15, Raymundo 13, Marcelino 12, Palattao 7, Hayes 7, Pagente 2, Fuentes 2, De Mesa 2, Mangahas 2, Berdan 1, Pancho 0, Santos 0, Lucernas 0.

Iligan City 65 – Lee Yu 15, Baltazar 13, Marata M. 8, Canon 8, Montecalvo 6, Ballon 6, Ordeniza 3, Dionson 2, Reyes 2, Benitez 2, Ardiente 0, Tagolimot 0, Suarez 0, Pinas 0, Andor 0.

Quarterscores: 29-11, 52-28, 73-43, 98-65.

