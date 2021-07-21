Oplan Bulabog now conducted nightly in specific areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now conducting nightly “Oplan Bulabag” operations in specific areas in the city to discourage people from going out at night and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy city director for operations, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, said personnel from their headquarters will be sent to the barangays to augment police visibility in areas under Police Stations 5 and 6.

Police Station 5 covers Barangays Pahina Central, Kalubihan, and Ermita while Station 6 covers Sawang calero, Suba. Pasil, Pahina San Nicolas Proper, and Pahina San Nicolas

Oplan Bulabog used to be held only on weekends, but Parilla said they are now doing this on a nightly basis starting on Monday, July 20.

Instead of doing random inspections, they are now focused in identified areas in the city.

“Specific nani naa natay mga barangay stations nga gi concentratan nato og distribution even sa atoang mga admin personnel diri sa headquarters ato naning gi augment magabie sa mga stations. Naa natay gi-identify nga mga stations nga atong gi augmentan… just like Station 6 and Station 5 apil nasad ni sa atong sa Bulabog, not only sa health protocols but prevention sad ni sa atoang mga shooting incidents,” said Parilla.

For the past months, during their Oplan Bulabog, police noted that the majority of those apprehended were caught violating curfew hours which start at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

As of now, he said they will not augment personnel to Barangay Guadalupe which reportedly has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the city, as they have enough personnel to monitor there.

Parilla also emphasized that the presence of uniformed cops at night is also expected to reduce the spate of shooting incidences in the identified areas in the city.

On July 3, a 23-year-old woman was shot to death by still unidentified assailants in Barangay Ermita,

READ: Cebu City shooting: Cops checking if woman’s killing is drug-related

On July 9, 2021, a 34-year-old ‘mentally challenged’ woman, who may have been mistaken for a police asset, was shot by a man in Barangay Pasil shortly after midnight.

Fortunately, the victim, who is also known to be a street dweller, is in stable condition after sustaining gunshot wounds on her face and feet. /rcg

READ: Police: ‘Mentally challenged’ woman may have been mistaken for an asset

