Mandaue LGU to replace damaged school items

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government will be replacing the items that were damaged at the Mandaue City Central School, which was used by the city government as an isolation unit for residents who tested positive for COVID-19 last year.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the Mayor talked with Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd Mandaue Superintendent and Dr. Alma Bardaquillo, the school’s principal, regarding the matter last week and agreed that the damaged items will be replaced.

Ibañez, however, said the two laptops that were said to be missing will not be replaced as it is still cannot be determined clearly if the gadgets were lost in the school.

He added that number of days had lapsed from the turnover to when the teachers were allowed to enter the school and that they were also given time to get their belongings. Also, the construction of the isolation unit took almost two months to complete.

Ibañez said the incident cannot be attributed just to the patients as the school also committed lapses.

He said based on the administrator of the isolation unit and City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, they did not see destroyed items during their disinfection.

Things that were said to be damaged and dismantled were stand fans, industrial fans, TV, doors, tiles, among others.

Still, Ibañez said the mayor asked a list of damaged items so that the city can allocate budget for the replacement of these items as students will be using them when face-to-face classes will be allowed to resume.

Ibañez also asked the school that if there will be incidents like this in the future, they should be reported directly to the city.

