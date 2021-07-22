1.5 million more doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine delivered to PH

MANILA, Philippines — Another 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac were delivered to the Philippines on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

The Cebu Pacific plane carrying the latest batch of China-made CoronaVac arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 8 a.m, the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF) confirmed.

This brings to 16 million the total number of Sinovac vaccines delivered to the country so far.

The NTF said another 1 million doses of CoronaVac are expected to arrive on Friday, July 23.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has said the Philippines’ current vaccine supply can last until the middle of August.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated at least 5 million individuals against COVID-19 as of July 20.