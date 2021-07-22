Cebu City police to form SITG on slain Cebu blocktimer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here will be forming a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to shed light on the killing of Cebuano blocktimer Renante ‘Rey’ Cortes of dyRB – Cebu.

“We have directed Station 11 (Mambaling Police Station) for the creation of the SITG considering the victim is a media personality,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Cortes’ job as a radio commentator and his personal life are now being looked into as possible motives behind his death, said Police Major Juanito Dindo Alaras, chief of the Mambaling Police Station.

Alaras, in a separate interview, said investigators from the Mambaling Police Station have started backtracking the slain commentator’s radio programs.

They will also look into reports that Cortes has recently received death threats.

“According sa iyahang close-in, daghan gyud siya ug kontra daw. Pero ato nang tagsa-tagsaon ug kuha ug detalye sa iyahang mga kontra nga gipasabot,” Alaras said.

But as of this point, police are yet to identify the gunmen.

“According sa close aid ni Sir Rey, (redacted), kuyog niya, wala daw gyud sila kakita kung asa gikan ang buto. Nakadungog ra daw siya ug buto unya natumba na dayun si Sir Rey,” said Alaras.

Police will be obtaining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage within the vicinity of the crime scene to get any details that may lead them to the identities of the killers.

“As of now, wala pa gyud tay concrete description or bisag initial description lang sa gunman,” Alaras added.

When asked if a sniper could have possibly shot down Cortes, the police station chief told reporters they will have to verify what type of bullet was used.

Based on initial findings, Cortes sustained at least two gunshot wounds – one on his shoulder and another on his chest.

“Initial pa na kay atong official and final adto nas autopsy. Pero wa pa tay nakit-ang kabhang sa bala. Mao nay giapil ug subay sa atong tracker team,” Alaras explained.

Cortes was shot right outside the dyRB-Cebu station in N. Bacalso Avenue, Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City around 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.

He was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) but attending physicians declared him dead at 9:55 a.m.

The crime occurred shortly after the radio commentator went off-air, and was on his way home to celebrate the birthday of his wife.

In the meantime, Alaras urged witnesses to come forward to help their investigation.

The CCPO, for their part, assured the family that they will bring justice to Cortes’ untimely death. /rcg

