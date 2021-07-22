Rama to CCPO: Solve death of mediaman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama ordered the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to solve the death of radio commentator, Rey Cortes, who was shot dead in broad daylight on July 21, 2021, in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Rama said the death of Rey Cortes must not be taken lightly and the police must look into the incident immediately and possibly solve the case as soon as possible.

“They should follow through kana nga kaso (in this case) and that case should not be taken lightly. I will also connect with Councilor Philip Zafra because he needs to make tutok (monitor) so we can be able to say justice served to Rey Cortes,” said Rama.

Aside from investigating the death of the radio commentator, Rama also instructed the CCPO to investigate the recent shooting incidents that had now raised concern over the peace and order in the city.

Another shooting incident was reported in Barangay Calamba shortly after the shooting of Cortes. In the past days, a spate of drug-related killings was also recorded in Mambaling.

Prior to those events, a shooting incident was also recorded in Barangay Lusaran still related to illegal drugs.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, in an earlier press briefing, for this month alone, there are already 15 shooting incidents in the city.

Rama said that he would want an appraisal on the peace and order situation in the city amid these recent shooting incidents as this might cause the people to feel unsafe.

“They assured us in the past that they can address the peace and order. They have to walk the talk. This time, we will have to let the police do what ought to be done. More police visibility and if naay mahitabo dapat (there is an incident then those responsible should be) arrested, even preempted, and ang pinaka importante (the most important) is the crime solving,” said Rama.

The acting mayor said that the police should also ensure that aside from merely investigating and recording these incidents, there must be a resolution to the investigation and the suspects arrested as soon as possible.

Councilor Philip Zafra told CDN Digital in a separate interview that he would be calling a conference with CCPO to discuss the peace and order in the city.

He said the CCPO had always been in constant communication with the city government, but with the rise of killings here, Zafra said there must be an increased vigilance as well.

/dbs