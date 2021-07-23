KBP-Cebu Chapter condemns killing of Rey Cortes, demands quick and punitive action

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Cebu Chapter has condemned the killing of radio blocktimer Reynante “Rey” Cortes of dyRB-Cebu on Thursday morning, July 22, 2021.

In a memorandum released by the KBP-Cebu Chapter signed by Fr. Roberto Ebisa on Friday, July 23, they condemned and demanded quick and punitive actions from the authorities.

KBP-Cebu said that they are wary and worried that a colleague in the news industry was killed while pursuing his work amid the covid-19 pandemic, stressing that Cortes continued to take risks to bring the news 24/7.

“But now and on top, each journalist must worry with the murder of Rey Cortes, our colleague killed as he pursues his work. This inhumanity his peers totally despise, this crime the Kapisanan ng mga Broadcasters ng Pilipinas condemns in bitterest terms,” read part of the statement.

“As our hearts bleed, we demand quick and punitive actions from the Authorities as the KBP believes democracy itself is in trial,” the statement added.

Cortes, who had just gone off-air after his program, was shot by still unidentified gunmen outside the radio station in Barangay Mambaling past 9 a.m. on Thursday.

He was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) but was declared dead on arrival.

READ: Radio blocktimer in Cebu City shot outside radio station

The Cebu Citizens-Press Council (CCPC) is also calling for a swift and thorough investigation as it condemned the brazen killing of Cortes, calling it a ‘heinous and sensational crime.’ /rcg

