Sen. Gatchalian wants to know how Duterte will revive economy during SONA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian wants President Rodrigo Duterte to discuss his strategies in reviving the country’s economy during his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 26, 2021.

Gatchalian said that due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the country’s economy has experienced difficulties.

“2022 will be a very challenging year for all of us. I was looking at the numbers, tumaas yung unemployment rate natin, tumaas yung hunger rate natin, a lot of businesses closed, here lang in Cebu, tourism businesses closed. So even though we will reach 50% vaccination rate by the end of the year, next year will be challenging in terms of economic growth,” Gatchalian said.

He added that the government should also focus on reviving the tourism industry and should give it special attention and care.

“So I would like to hear from the president and the cabinet, what is the strategy to revive our economy, especially tourism. Tourism talaga was battered tremendously,” he added.

Gatchalian visited Cebu on Friday, July 23, 2021, and led the formal opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the vaccination site at the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino, dubbed as “Bakuna Para sa Lahat.”

The activity was also attended by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission Chairperson Cindi Chan, representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP), and GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation.

During the activity, Gatchalian said that they agreed to establish a vaccination site at the hotel because they want to be a part of the solution in ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to be a part of the solution. Definitely, the problems of the country are much greater to all of us. Whatever we can contribute, whether space or food, we will do so for all of us to go back to normal,” he said.

Gatchalian also revealed that they will also be opening a vaccination site at Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City. He said that they are now preparing the facility for another vaccination center.

He added that the Waterfront Hotel in Davao has also started a month ago as a vaccination center, in partnership with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Chan for his part expressed his gratitude to Waterfront and Gatchalian for supporting the city’s vaccination rollout without the city having to spend anything.

Aside from this, the hotel will also provided free snacks to those who will be inoculated there.

“Manghinaot ta nga ang uban natong business establishments, sama sa mga hotels, mopahigayon pod ug sama niini sa pagtabang because as we all know Lapu-Lapu City is a tourism city, we want to revive the economy, the industry. So kailangan nga magpabakuna ta,” Chan said. /rcg

