Will it be Mike or Joey for Cebu City’s admin group?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Questions as to who will be the administration camp’s candidate for Cebu City mayor will already be answered in the next few days.

An insider said that an “important” announcement will be made before the month ends “if everything would go as planned.” And by early August, the name of their official candidate will already be publicly announced.

The selection process is also ongoing for vice mayor, district representatives and councilors.

As of this writing, negotiations continue, according to a source who asked not to be named.

Another administration ally said that Mayor Edgardo Labella, who remains admitted to a hospital here, was already eliminated from the list of possible mayoral candidates because of his health condition.

The administration group is now left to choose between Vice Mayor Michael Rama and MCWD Chairman Jose Daluz III, he said.

Whoever will be the chosen candidate will face the either outgoing Cebu City south district Rep. Rodrigo Abellanosa or Liga ng mga Barangay – Cebu City Chapter president Franklyn Ong.

BO-PK leader and former mayor Tomas Osmeña has yet to name their candidates.

Selection Process

Councilor Raymond Garcia and Donaldo Hontiverros of the administration group are also being considered for vice mayor.

However, the CDND source said that Garcia is the most preferred candidate between the two. In fact, their allies signed a manifesto early this week to express their support for Garcia’s candidacy.

The two CDN sources said they were among those who signed the manifesto.

In an interview with CDND, Garcia said he had not received the manifesto yet but he was thankful for the support of these allies.

“This will boost my decision to run for vice mayor because siyempre atoa na gud nang mga leaders. I am very thankful for their support,” said Garcia.

(This will boost my decision to run for vice mayor because of course these are our leaders. I am very thankful for their support.)

Hontiverros, on the other hand, is also being considered for south district representative together with former councilor Edu Rama ad Jocelyn Pesquera.

Also in the south district, talks are now circulating on the reported plan of Councilor Dave Tumulak, who is now serving his third term in office, to probably run as an independent candidate.

BO-PK, on the other hand, has yet to also announce their candidate for the post. But the possibility of former mayor and BO-PK leader Tomas Osmeña seeking election is not remote.

North District List

In the north district, Councilors Niña Mabatid and actor Richard Yap are also being considered in the selection process.

Whoever will be selected will face BO-PK’s Rachel Marguerite “Cutie” del Mar in the election.

The administration group’s list of potential candidates for north district councilors include JP Labella, son of Mayor Labella; lawyer Melvin Legaspi; and barangay captains Fitzgerald Herrera (Lorega) and Ryan Aznar (Sambag 2). They will be joining re-electionist Councilor Joel Garganera and Jerry Guardo.

South District Candidates

Included in their list of south district candidates are Gerard Carillo, son of former councilor Gerry Carillo and former Councilor Pesquera.

They will be joining re-electionist Councilors Hontiveros, James Cuenco, Philip Zafra, and Renato Osmeña Jr.

Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr. is one of the candidates rumored to be considering a congressional seat for the South District.

Panaghiusa Launch

Meanwhile, the camp of Mayor Labella and Daluz will be launching their group called Panaghiusa on July 28.

If negotiations work, the CDND source said, Panaghiusa could form a coalition with Barug of Vice Mayor Rama and Kusug (Kugi Uswag Sugbu) of Garcia.

Should negotiations fail, there is possibility that Daluz and Rama will be seeking the same post in next year’s polls, he added.

As for, Garcia said that the launching of Panaghiusa was a welcome development for his party because the plan was to really form a strong alliance between the three parties.

He said that the coalition should have only one candidate for the mayorship post, and he would “gladly” be the running mate of either Daluz or Rama as long as the party would decide on one.

“Dapat usa ra sad gyod ang mayor. Either nila duha, comfortable ra man ko,” added Garcia.

(There should only be one mayor. Either of the two will do. I am comfortable with either of them.)

/dbs