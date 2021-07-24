Samboan residents compliant with hard lockdown policies – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of the southwestern Cebu town of Samboan were observed to be compliant with the hard lockdown policies being implemented there, the town’s police said.

In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the town, Barangays Suba, Poblacion, Bonbon, Tangbo, Dalahikan, Colase, and Bato were placed under hard lockdown for six days starting Friday until midnight of July 28.

Police Corporal Jason John Hiramis of the Samboan Police Station, on Saturday, told CDN Digital that residents have so far been compliant with the mandated restrictions including not being allowed to go out of their residence.

Hiramis said households are given food packs consisting of rice and canned goods.

“Okay ra, ni-comply raman pod sila. Kay prior sa lockdown, gipadad-an man nato sila og ayuda from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ug sa local chief executive. Kada balay-balay, gipangtagaan sila og ayuda,” he said.

Hiramis also revealed that the police are also distributing food packs in the mountain barangays today, July 24, as per instruction of town mayor Emerito Calderon Jr.

Samboan, through its Facebook page, posted photos showing empty streets as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday (July 23) with a caption: “NAGPABILING MALINAWON”.

“As of 4:30 karong hapon July 23, 2021, nagpabiling malinawon ang kadalanan sa unang adlaw sa hard lockdown sa lungsod sa Samboan,” read the post.

The post also thanked the residents for their compliance. /rcg

READ: Samboan under ‘hard lockdown’ for 6 days

Santander town mayor: No ‘hard lockdown’ here