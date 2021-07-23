Mayor Labella’s son says dad’s health is improving

Cebu City, Philippines — Jaypee Labella, the son of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, has released a statement regarding the state of his father’s health.

The family said they would be releasing an official statement when the time would be right but as of now, he assured the public that the mayor’s condition was actually improving.

He dismissed rumors that the mayor had passed away on Thursday night and said that the mayor was actually recovering from pneumonia.

“The Mayor is recovering from pneumonia and is actually doing better, (he is) improving. We will be releasing a statement when the time is right. He is not dying,” said Jaypee in a text message to CDN Digital.

Earlier today, City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., also dismissed rumors of Mayor Labella’s “passing”, saying that the mayor is feeling much better.

He appealed to the public to stop spreading rumors and instead, pray for the good health of the mayor so that he could return to City Hall.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama has also appealed to the family of Mayor Labella to release a formal statement to stop the rumors from further spreading.

