Clarin Sto. Niño pads unbeaten streak to 6 in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Clarin Sto. Niño is just two wins away from sweeping the elimination round of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg after it routed the JPS Zamboanga City, 95-69, on Saturday, July 24 at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Clarin unleashed a 19-2 blast in the fourth period capped by Marvin Hayes’ up-and-under, to turn a one-point deficit, 61-62, to a huge 80-64 lead with just 4:34 left in the game.

Another 15-5 bomb by Sto. Niño would give the team its sixth straight win in the tournament participated by nine teams.

Sto. Niño’s two remaining games are not easy though, with ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur next in line tomorrow, before wrapping up their three games in three days schedule against fellow undefeated Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders on Monday.

If they win all their remaining games, Sto. Nino will join Visayas leg’s MJAS-Zenith Talisay City Aquastars as the only teams to sweep the elimination round.

John Wilson led Clarin with 23 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Carlo Lastimosa and Hayes chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively. Joseph Erioubu added 11 points and eight rebounds while Jayvee Marcelino had 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Leading Zamboanga was Jerwin Gaco with 16 points and nine rebounds. Mac Cardona was the other player in double figures with 10 markers.

The Scores:

Clarin 95 – Wilson 25, Lastimosa 14, Hayes 12, Eriobu 11, Marcelino 10, Berdian 8, Mangahas 5, Jalem 4, Raymundo 2, Fuentes 2, Baetiong 2, De Mesa 0.

Zamboanga City 69 – Gaco 16, Cardona 10, Yu 9, Lingganay 9, Salim 6, Matias 6, Neypes 5, Ferrer 4, Alvarez 2, Jeruta 1, Belencion 1, Waminal 0, Jumao-as G 0, Jumao-as N 0.

Quarterscores: 16-22, 33-38, 61-62, 95-69. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Wilson scores triple-double as Clarin pads unbeaten run in VisMin Super Cup

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/389625/wilson-scores-triple-double-as-clarin-pads-unbeaten-run-in-vismin-super-cup#ixzz71WfQ1Wxr

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Clarin Sto. Niños dump MisOr Brew Authoriteas in VisMin Super Cup

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/387137/clarin-sto-ninos-dump-misor-brew-authoriteas-in-vismin-super-cup#ixzz71WfkEVZO

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook