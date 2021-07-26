Cebu province mourns passing of Lito O

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Localities in Cebu are urged to fly the nation’s flags in half-staff as the province mourns the passing of its former governor, Emilio Mario ‘Lito’ Osmeña.

The Provincial Board passed separate resolutions to mourn and express condolences to the Osmeña family during their regular session on Monday, July 26, a post from Vice Governor Hilario Davide III’s Facebook page read.

The legislative body of the Capitol also offered a moment of silence as they mourn Osmeña’s death.

They also requested local governments in the province to fly the country’s flags in half staff ‘in deference to Osmeña whose death the Cebuanos are mourning’.

“Osmeña (sic) is remembered for his legacy in launching “Ceboom” that brought (redacted) fast economic development (in Cebu) after it was devastated by super typhoon Ruping in 1990. He also founded the local political party – Probinsya Muna Development Initiative (Promdi),” Davide’s post added.

Earlier, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia also signed an Executive Order (EO), directing government offices in the province to fly the Philippine flag at half-mast to mourn Osmeña’s passing.

Osmeña died last July 19. He was 82 years old.

Lito was the grandson of the fourth Philippine President Sergio Osmeña Sr. He served as governor of Cebu province from 1988 to 1992.

/dbs