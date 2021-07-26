Skateboarder Didal: I am proud to represent country

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana skateboarder Margielyn Didal held her head high despite placing seventh overall in the women’s street skateboarding competition in her Olympics debut earlier today in Tokyo, Japan.

According to the 22-year-old Didal, the pride of Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, that she was very proud to represent the country, which might be the reason why she was smiling and kept a very cheerful manner in the entire competition.

“This is for the country. I’m really proud to represent the Philippines,” said Didal in a statement from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

The 2018 Asian Games gold medalist enjoyed every moment in her Olympic debut, which is also the debut of her sport, skateboarding, along with three other disciplines in karate, sports climbing, and surfing.

Japan’s 13-year-old star Nishiya Momiji won the gold with a total score of 15.26 while Brazil’s Rayssa Leal earned the silver by scoring a 14.64-point performance. Nakayama Funa bagged the bronze with a 14.49 total.

SkatePilipinas President Carl Sambrano already hinted that Didal’s ascend in the sport will continue in 2024 for the Paris Olympics.

“So stoked, may Olympian skateboarder po tayo, Paris 2024 we coming at you!,” said SkatePilipinas president Carl Sambrano.

“We made it to the finals but we were not able to carry the flag onto the podium. We would like to thank the POC most especially Congressman Tolentino for doing everything to get us to our first Olympics. Most especially cheering Margie on today to get us to the finals and looking out for us in all ways, always.”

The PSC vowed to continue their support to Didal.

“We will continue to support Margielyn,” said PSC chief of staff Marc Velasco. /WITH PR

