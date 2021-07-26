For selfies, lawmakers, guests crowd around Duterte after Sona speech

MANILA, Philippines — Apparently eager to get their photo taken with President Rodrigo Duterte, some lawmakers and other guests at the Batasang Pambansa broke physical distancing protocols as they crowd around the Chief Executive after he delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

After Duterte’s nearly three-hour-long speech, the President went down to the House plenary floor to greet lawmakers who physically attended his Sona.

As he went along the line, groups of people started to approach him to either take selfies with him or ask somebody else to take the photos for them.

Duterte delivered his last Sona at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City, with strict protocols in place.

These protocols include limited physical attendees, who were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and should have tested negative for the virus two days before the event.

READ: SONA attendees should be fully vaccinated, tested negative for virus