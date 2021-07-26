Hidilyn Diaz wins weightlifting gold in Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — Carrying the weight of a country long seeking for Olympic glory, Hidilyn Diaz finally ended the seemingly interminable quest Monday night.

Diaz, in her fourth straight Olympics, delivered the Philippines’ breakthrough gold medal after conquering the women’s 55 kilograms weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old pride of Zamboanga City tallied 97kg in snatch and 127 kg in the clean & jerk–an Olympic record–ro rack up a total of 224kg to edge a formidable field that included China’s world record holder Liao Qiuyun.

In Rio 2016, Diaz won the silver medal that ended the Philippines’ 20-year drought.