Is Kisses Delavin the social media sensation for this year’s MUP?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Miss Universe Philippines released the headshots of the 100 candidates, Monday, July 26, 2021.

One of the many hopefuls is crowd favorite and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate, Kisses Delavin.

In the headshot posted on the MUP Facebook page, Delavin has already had over 271,000 reactions, 5,700 comments, and 18,000 shares as of Tuesday, July 27, at 2:16 p.m.

Following Delavin is also one of the crowd’s favorite, Maureen Wroblewitz, who has over 202,000 reactions, 2,300 comments and 12,000 shares.

This is the unofficial tally, because these headshots are to be voted through the Miss Universe Philippines app and the most number of votes will then be the Top 75 candidates of the pageant.

Here’s how one can show their support for their candidate as shared on the MUP Facebook page:

1. Download the Miss Universe Philippines app.

Android – https://bit.ly/3rxx5pv

iOs – https://apple.co/3i6bxNI

2. Open the MUPH app and go to the voting tab by tapping on the star icon on the lower left part of your screen.

3. Vote by pressing the star icon on your favorite delegate’s headshot.

Mechanics:

– Each MUPH App user can cast ONE vote per day for any delegate during the voting period.

– Voting for the Headshot Challenge will start on July 26 and will officially close on August 1, 11:59 PM.

– Only the votes from the MUPH App will be counted. Social media likes, reactions, and shares will have no bearing in the selection of the Top 75.

Cast in your votes now to see your candidate make it to the official Top 30 of this year’s MUP.

/bmjo