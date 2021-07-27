Chan explains controversial provisions in new EO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan explains why he issued an Executive Order (E.O.) which would prohibit unvaccinated individuals from visiting private and public markets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and department stores.

On Monday, July 26, 2021, Chan issued E.O. no. 2021-040 or an Order Temporarily Suspending Certain Activities and Imposing Stricter Restrictions in the City of Lapu-Lapu during the period of Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) from midnight of July 26, 2021, to midnight of August 25, 2021.

The E.O. gained mixed reactions from netizens, especially section 4 of the said order.

Section 4 entitled “Presentation of vaccination cards in public and private markets, supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores” states that Effective 25 August 2021, only vaccinated persons, upon presentation of their vaccination cards, shall be allowed to enter public and private markets including department stores, supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores.

Some netizens commented that this is a form of forced vaccination.

“Ridiculous! Forced vaccines are discriminative and a breach of human rights!! WRONG NA DAYON KAS SECTION 4 Mayor! 👎🏾 Asa naman atong freedom of choice ani?” RB Wellatskin’s comment reads.

Chan, however, has appealed to the public to understand him, especially that the city’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases have continued to rise.

“Ang akong panawagan, magpabakuna ta. Nothing to worry for the section 4, why? Dili pani siya i-implement karon. They are given 30 days, August 25 pa. So no need to react. What is the most important let us see kining atoang vaccination ug pila na kadaghan, tan-awon pod nato ang atong cases, atong i-balanse kung angayan bang i-extend ang August 25 or i-lift ang section 4,” Chan said.

Aside from this, Chan said that he just wants to save his constituents, especially that the hospitals in the city and their isolation facilities were already at full capacity.

“We need to level up, we need to do measures nga mapugngan nato nga dili mo-spread ang virus. Number 2, we don’t want to go back to ECQ, tanan dili gusto ug lockdown. Ang nakita ra gyud nga tubag niini, magpabakuna,” he addded.

Chan also revealed that the city’s medical frontliners were already exhausted due to the rising case of the virus in the city.

The E.O. also re-imposes the liquor ban, strictly implements the 50 percent capacity to establishments and adjusts the city’s curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am. /rcg