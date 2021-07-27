Ahong says opposition wants to make his administration look bad

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan believes that the opposition in the city council wants his administration to look bad, especially as the 2022 elections draw near.

Chan made such a statement after he accused councilor Rico Amores of blocking his programs and projects in the city council, programs such as the socialized housing and the purchase of air-conditioning units for the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

The said two projects were deferred in the last session on July 22, after the city council’s committee chairmanship was re-organized.

“They were supporting me for two years because [the elections] was still far. Now that the elections are nearing, they are lining up on this [opposition] party,” said Chan.

Amores earlier denied the allegations of the mayor, saying that he has nothing to do with the deferment of these projects since they do not fall on his committees.

The councilor chairs the committee on Education, the committee on the environment, and the committee on games and amusement board.

But Chan said that the re-organization of a committee chairmanship, which was allegedly led by Amores, has resulted in the deferment of these projects since the new chairman of the committee on finance and committee on laws would need to study again these projects.

“Daghang paagi nga posibleng ma-implement ang proyekto, pero laygayon. Unsa ma’y pasabot anah? Para mabati ang atong administrasyon,” he added.

Chan said that the air-conditioning units were urgently needed by the hospital, due to the increasing number of patients admitted to the facility.

He added that currently, they cannot utilize the rooms of their new hospital building since it is designed with air conditioning units and the rooms have no windows.

“Wa gyud ma-occupy kay wala ma’y aircon. Mao nang akoa, ako silang ingnon nga try to visit our hospital, please! Bistaa ninyo ang hospital kung unsay sitwasyon,” he said.

Chan also denied the allegation of the councilor that he terminated all Amores’ job order and casual employees.

“No, that is not true. Naay pipila sa iyang mga personnel nga nagpabilin,” Chan said.

Chan earlier alleged that Amores has declared war against his administration, which was strongly denied by the councilor.

/bmjo