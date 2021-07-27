VisMin Super Cup: Basilan sweeps Mindanao leg elims, gains outright finals seat

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders stamped their dominance in the Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup after sweeping the elimination round.

Basilan earned its eighth straight win by beating the Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards, 85-64, in its final elimination match at the Pagadian city gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Basilan’s unbeaten run earned the Peace Riders a ticket to the Mindanao leg finals.

“We are very happy na nasa Mindanao Finals na kami. ‘Yung mga efforts, sacrifices, ito lumabas na,” said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Their game was the continuation of their July 13 schedule that was moved to another date due to the unplayable condition of the court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The game started in the third quarter with the Vanguards up by one, 40-39.

The Peace Riders had five players in double figures led by Jay Collado’s 13 points and seven rebounds. Team captain Jonathan Uyloan also had 13 points, while Jong Baloria and Hesed Gabo added 12 apiece.

Leo Najorda was the Vanguards’ lone bright spot with 19 points.

JK Casiño, Jhong Bondoc, Francis Camacho, and Lester Reyes all did not play for Roxas due to minor injuries, according to head coach Eddie Laure.

The Scores:

Basilan 85 – Collado 13, Uyloan 13, Gabo 12, Baloria 12, Mabulac 10, Bitoon 9, Manalang 3, Siruma 3, Taganas 2, Saliddin 2, Bringas 2, Hallare 2, Juico 2, Lunor 0, Tan 0.

Roxas 64 – Najorda 19, Castro 9, Elmejrab 8, Camacho 8, Deles 6, Sta. Ana 4, Jaime 4, Reyes 2, Bondoc 2, Templo 2, Velasco 0, Rifarial 0, Casino 0, Pasia 0.

Quarterscores: 20-16, 39-40, 63-56, 85-64.

