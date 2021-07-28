MUPh 2021 candidate Steffi Aberasturi: Make sure your skin ‘gets the extra TLC it deserves’

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebuana beauty queen Steffi Aberasturi shared the importance of taking care of one’s own skin in her entry for the Miss Universe Philippines’ “Headshot Challenge.”

In an instagram post, the 26-year-old beauty queen said she chose to wear a very minimal makeup for her official photo.

“Taking care of your skin is more important than covering it.

For the headshot challenge I bravely chose to wear very minimal makeup possible: a bit of powder, and of course, my eyebrows have to be on fleek! I wanted to use this opportunity to talk about the largest organ of the body. Our SKIN,” she wrote.

Aberasturi stressed that there is no such thing as “perfect skin.”

Having skin reactions, breakouts, redness, dry skin, and irritation are all normal, according to Aberasturi. She said she had them all before.

“Being in the beauty and fashion industry, I’m required to wear makeup most of the time. So when I’m not working, I let my skin ‘breathe’ and make sure that it gets the extra TLC it deserves,” said Aberasturi.

And her secret to healthy skin? Water and balanced diet.

Hydration and eating a well-balanced diet has great effects on the skin which, Aberasturi said, is the reason for her glowing skin. And in fact, she has a message to all women who are going through skin issues.

“Water has always been my secret to healthy skin. Staying hydrated improves my complexion and gives my skin that healthy glow. Also, what you eat affects the aging and health of your skin so I make sure to maintain a varied and balanced diet.

Ultimately, when you feel comfortable in your skin, you radiate. I want to inspire other women to own it and be proud and confident with or without make-up,” she continued.

The headshot challenge is the first of the series of challenges under the pageant’s “new normal selection process.”

The new screening process includes the initial screening online, elimination via online challenges and the last one is through fan votes.

Voting for the Headshot Challenge started on Monday, July 26, and will officially close on August 1 at 11:59 PM.

Votes from the headshot challenge will determine who among these 100 ladies will make it to Top 75.

