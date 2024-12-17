CIT-U at 78: A celebration of legacy, loyalty, and creative brilliance

The Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) transformed its campus into a stimulating image of celebration and reverence as it marked its 78th Founder’s Day, commemorating its unwavering pursuit of excellence and its dedication to harnessing minds and enriching culture, on December 6, 2024.

As an educator, it’s not just about imparting knowledge [and] cultivating and being able to pass on necessary skills to our students; it’s about finding their passion. [This is] part of our legacy and push to become leaders not just in technology, not just in studies and skills, but of course in the realm of culture, arts, and heritage. JOHN GREGORY ESCARIO Vice President for Administration Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U)

The celebration was a heartfelt homage to CIT University’s affluent and outstanding history of academic brilliance, particularly its exceptional record of producing topnotchers, while showcasing the creative passions of its current pool of talents by highlighting their devotion to arts and heritage.

“As an educator, it’s not just about imparting knowledge [and] cultivating and being able to pass on necessary skills to our students; it’s about finding their passion. [This is] part of our legacy and push to become leaders not just in technology, not just in studies and skills, but of course in the realm of culture, arts, and heritage,” cites CIT University’s Vice President for Administration John Gregory Escario.

The air buzzed with applause and praise as the soulful harmonies of Koro Teknoy serenaded the crowd, their stirring melodies a poignant reminder of the talent nurtured within CIT University’s walls. Relatively, the Salamism Dance Troupe weaves cultural pride into their dynamic performances of traditional Filipino folk dances, including the iconic Tinikling. Their graceful movements and costumes painted a moving portrait of the Philippines’ rich heritage, captivating the audience with every step.

Distinguished guests and academic leaders graced the occasion, including Vice President for Academic Affairs Atty. Corazon Evangelista-Valencia, along with deans, chairpersons, and program coordinators from various college departments.

Their presence underscored the unity and shared commitment that drive CIT University forward, making this milestone event a celebration not just of the university’s past but also its promising future.

Legacy collections

One of the highlights of the celebration was the inauguration of the university’s Memorabilia Room, a space dedicated to preserving and showcasing CIT University’s storied past. This newly debuted gallery houses priceless works of art, including paintings by Martino Abellana, the “Dean of Cebuano Painters,” whose legacy is poised to be immortalized as Cebu’s first National Artist for Painting.

The room also features memorabilia that chronicles the university’s founding and honors the contributions of the Escario family, including furniture, an old sewing machine, citations, photographs, and a portrait of CIT University’s first president, Dr. Nicolas Escario Sr., painted by Abellana himself.

The Memorabilia Room offers a profound glimpse into CIT University’s journey—a walk through time, blending artistry and history that deeply resonates with its community.

A curation of the university’s finest

Adding a creative flourish to the festivities was its multimedia arts and architecture exhibition, coined “Mugna,” a Visayan term that translates to “create.”

This extraordinary showcase of craftsmanship and innovation by CIT University’s architecture and multimedia arts students features a range of works, from meticulously crafted topographic models and sketches to miniature architectural designs that demonstrate technical precision.

It also ventured beyond conventional mediums, presenting art on tote bags, captivating photographs of Cebu’s everyday life, and reimagined digital posters of iconic Filipino horror films, including Feng Shui, Spirit of the Glass, and Corazon: Ang Unang Aswang, among others.

This exhibit not only celebrated the students’ artistry but also reflected CIT-U’s commitment to fostering a culture of creativity and pushing the boundaries of traditional mediums.

Honoring hard work and lasting loyalty

Concluding the gathering in a heartwarming manner, CIT University paid tribute to the unwavering dedication of its loyal and hardworking employees during its Sinag Awards 2024.

These awards celebrated individuals who have been integral to the institution’s growth, some of whom have been with the institution for as long as 65 years. This heartfelt recognition underscored the sense of family and community that CIT University has cultivated over the decades.

By honoring these important pillars of its continuous success, the university reinforced its values of loyalty, perseverance, and collective achievement.

CIT-U’s 78th Founder’s Day stint was a harmonious blend of past and present, a celebration of its journey and a vision for the future. Through art, heritage, and gratitude, the university demonstrated its enduring relevance and its profound impact on education and culture in Cebu.

For more information about the educational institution, browse CIT University’s official website, send an email to [email protected], or call (032) 2617741 loc. 137.