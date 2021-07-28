Cebu City to give P10k incentive to private hospital nurses, to hire 200 more

Attention nurses, Cebu City is in need of 200 nurses to augment its healthcare system in light of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. | REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s hospitals are lacking the nurses needed to handle the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Councilor Eduardo Rama, Jr., revealed that in their meeting with the hospitals and the health care sector, they were informed that private hospitals are lacking nurses to handle the COVID-19 dedicated rooms.

“Naay mga rooms available pero walay nurses nga mohandle. Nagkuwang gyod sa private hospitals,” said Councilor Rama.

With this, the city government is planning to provide incentives to 350 nurses in private hospitals in the city amounting to P10,000 per month for three months or a total of P30,000.

This was already done by the city government in 2020, and with the health sector feeling the brunt of the current surge, Councilor Rama said the nurses deserve this.

“Usa ka solusyon nga gidiscuss didto, tagaan og balik nga incentive ang nurses sa pribado nga hospital. Ang moidentify ana ang DOH (Department of Health) ug RAFI (Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.),” said Rama.

Aside from the incentive of P30,000, the city also plans to hire additional nurses to augment its facilities and the private hospitals as well.

Councilor Raymond Garcia, the chairperson for budget and finance, said the city plans to hire 100 nurses for the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC).

They also plan to hire another 100 nurses to augment the private hospitals in the city.

Furthermore, the DOH plans to hire another 50 nurses to augment the hospitals in Cebu City, for a total of 250 nurses to be hired for Cebu City.

Garcia said the council is set to approve the P4.5 billion supplemental budget today that should cover the cost for this incentive and the hiring.

“DOH said nga there are many applicants for the nurses’ positions so nagexpect ta nga mafilled nato ASAP (as soon as possible),” said Garcia.

CCMC nurses resign

While the city plans to hire more nurses, the issue of the undeclared number of nurses who resigned from the CCMC following the delayed payment of salary has yet to be resolved.

Acting Mayor Rama said he is yet to get a report on the circumstances of the resignations and promised the release of the salaries as soon as the supplemental budget is passed.

This raised questions on the capability of the city to pay for the incoming hiring of nurses, but Mayor Rama said that the city has a budget this time.

“Yes, we can pay their salaries. We have the funds,” assured Mayor Rama.

For now, the city government is expediting the hiring of nurses to augment its medical forces.

For those who are planning to apply, you may refer to the Cebu City and the Department of Health websites. /rcg

