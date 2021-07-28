Another injury-plagued team pulls out of VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The injury-plagued Mindanao Leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup has lost another team.

The MisOr Brew Authoritea, whose roster was badly depleted due to injuries to its players, has decided to pull out of the tournament which is now entering its playoffs round played in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

MisOr is the second team to pull out of the league following the earlier withdrawal of winless Iligan Archangels.

In a letter dated July 25 addressed to the league’s top brass, MisOr bared its sudden decision, two days before the playoffs start due to numerous injuries.

“We humbly request to be pulled out from the tournament and won’t play the remaining games,” read part of the letter signed by team owner Mogs Gonzales, head coach Vis Valencia, team captain JR Cawaling, and physical therapist Eleazar Severino.

“Most of our players were hit by injuries and some are not feeling well, which caused us the significant outcome of the games.”

In its game against Petra Cement-Roxas last Saturday, only seven players were able to suit up for the injury-plagued squad, resulting in an, 87-113 loss.

In the game prior to that, MisOr was left with just nine players against Basilan, again, due to injuries. They succumbed in that game by a mile, 106-140.

A total of ten MisOr players are currently indisposed including JR Cawaling (hamstring strain), Jayson Ballesteros (back spasms), Reil Cervantes (Achilles tendonitis), Ralph Salcedo (sciatic pain syndrome), Andoy Estrella (back spasms), Mark Sarangay (back spasms), Mac Baracael (groin strain), Lucas Tagarda (ankle sprain), Ralph Cawaling (ankle sprain), and Ronjay Buenafe (back spasms/groin strain).

The Brew Authoriteas is the seventh seed in tomorrow’s start of the playoffs. They are supposed to face the fourth seed Roxas Vanguards.

With MisOr’s withdrawal, the Vanguards are given a free pass to the semifinals.

Despite its pullout, MisOr promised to return next season, healthier, stronger, better. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Brew Authoritea hand Buffalo Braves 3rd straight loss

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/389171/brew-authoritea-hand-buffalo-braves-3rd-straight-loss#ixzz71twFKIiw

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Peace Riders continue to set league records after routing Brew Authoritea

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/390213/peace-riders-continue-to-set-league-records-after-routing-brew-authoritea#ixzz71tweO1se

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook