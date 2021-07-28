‘Hidilyn Model’ in full display

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez revealed that the country’s national team athletes follow a certain system patterned after Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s training program in their effort to produce an Olympic gold medalist.

Ramirez has mentioned this system before, way back when Diaz was still a silver medalist in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

They call it the “Hidilyn Model”.

After Diaz’s silver medal in the Rio Olympics, the PSC’s board approved the requests of Samahang Weightlifiting ng Pilipinas (SWP) for a support team for Diaz as she set her sights for this 2020 Olympic edition.

“We have limited resources but we saw her potential so we took the chance,” related Ramirez.

The PSC gave its support for what is now called Team HD (Hidilyn Diaz). It’s composed of a foreign coach, strength and conditioning coach, masseuse, sports psychologist and a sports nutritionist.

Seeing the effects, Ramirez and the PSC board of commissioners incorporated the same support system on gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, among others.

They base the Hidilyn Model system on these athletes’ specific requirements on training, nutrition, and conditioning.

“I have always said, experience is an advantage. Hidilyn took four Olympic cycles to finally attain her golden dream,” said Ramirez.

The PSC recently revealed that they already spent P2.7-billion to cover all expenses of the national team. This covers foreign exposures, trainings, equipment, meals supplies and allowances.

Ramirez disclosed that looking forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics now becomes a rosier picture to look forward to.

By then we would have a more mature team to field.

“I think it gives everyone more impetus to plan and start their preparations,” said Ramirez. “Pero dito muna tayo, savor the moment and keep praying for more moments of victories for our athletes and the Filipino people.” WITH PR

