Peace Riders continue to set league records after routing Brew Authoritea

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- In a span of four days, the Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders has etched multiple records in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

This after, the Peace Riders bested their league-record for most points scored in a game after beating the undermanned MisOr Brew Authoritea,140-106, on Friday, July 23 at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

They bested their own record of 118 points scored in a single game which they etched last Monday in their win against the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves.

Also, the Peace Riders and MisOr’s lopsided matchup set a new league record for most combined points in a game with 246, eclipsing the latter’s 216 combined points versus Kapatagan.

The Peace Riders also set a league record for most assists in a game with 45 and most bench points with 92.

17 of those assists came from Hesed Gabo who made a separate league record for the player who dished the most assists in a single game. He topped it with a triple-double performance of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, Basilan tied with league leader Clarin Sto. Niño in the standings with an immaculate, 5-0, win-loss record.

“We will just take it one game at a time. Hindi muna ‘yung sweep ang iisipin. Iisipin namin ‘yun kapag nasa 7-0 na kami,” said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

The Peace Riders, just like in all their past games, opened the game scorching on both sides of the court, racing to a 27-12 first quarter. They would even double that advantage come second quarter, taking a 30-point 67-37 lead at halftime.

The lead would eventually hike to 46 on a Chris Bitoon triple in the fourth frame, 111-65, the biggest of the game.

Michael Juico continued his impressive limited minutes play, tallying 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals in just over 12 minutes.

Darwin Lunor was perfect off the bench with 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field. Jong Baloria also added 19 points of his own, including three conversions from deep.

Despite the loss, MisOr’s Ronjay Buenafe drained 10 three-point shots, to set a league record. He finished with 35 points. Joseph Sedurifa almost had a triple-double outing with 18 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

MisOr only had nine players available in the match. Six players in JR Cawaling (hamstring), Jayson Ballesteros (back spasms), Reil Cervantes (Achilles tendinitis), Ralph Salcedo (back), Andoy Estrella (back spasms), and Lucas Tagarda (ankle sprain) were all nursing injuries.

The Brew Authoritea got their third consecutive loss, falling to 2-4, tied with ALZA Alayon for sixth place.

MisOr looks to end its skid tomorrow when they take on Roxas at 4 pm.

Basilan aims to remain undefeated on Sunday, when it faces JPS Zamboanga City at 2 pm.

The Scores:

Basilan 140 – Juico 20, Baloria 19, Lunor 18, Bitoon 15, Siruma 12, Gabo 11, Taganas 10, Mabulac 8, Saliddin 8, Bringas 6, Manalang 5, Collado 4, Uyloan 2, Hallare 2, Tan 0.

MisOr 106 – Buenafe 35, Baracael 24, Sedurifa 19, Meca 9, Munsayac 7, Mendoza 7, Sanga 6, Gonzaga 0, Sarangay 0.

Quarterscores: 27-12, 67-37, 106-65, 140-106

