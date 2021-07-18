Brew Authoritea hand Buffalo Braves 3rd straight loss

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The MisOr Brew Authoritea inflicted Kapatagan Buffalo Braves’ their third straight defeat after beating the latter,111-105, in their match of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go PIlipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg, Sunday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Former PBA cager Ronjay Buenafe took charge of the Brew Authoritea’s offensive run by scoring nine of the last 12 points of the team. He topped it by nailing two free throws to take a 108-103 lead with 43.4 seconds left in the final period.

“Eleven years in the other league. What will you expect from Ronjay? Ronjay is really helping a lot sa team,” said MisOr head coach Vis Valencia as his squad went over .500 at 2-1 (win-loss) record in the standings.

The Buffalo Braves then missed the necessary shots that could have made a huge difference in the final seconds of the game. They fell to 1-3 in the standings.

Buenafe exploded for 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including six three pointers, to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

Mac Baracael also produced for MisOr with 28 points on an efficient 10-of-13 clip.

Joseph Sedurifa also dropped 20 points, alongside six assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

Marlon Monte led Kapatagan with his 29 points on a 12-of-16 shooting clip along with six rebounds.

Teytey Teodoro had a rough outing with 13 points from 5-of-13 from the field.

The match was a record-breaking one at that as MisOr scored the most points in VisMin history at 111, surpassing MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars’ 104 in the Visayas Leg last April in Alcantara town, south Cebu.

The combined total of the two squads, 216, also set a new record in the league, breaking Tabogon Voyagers and Tubigon Mariners’ 201 combined points during their match in the Visayas leg.

There would be no rest for both squads as they will be playing tomorrow, Monday.

The Brew Authoritea looks to build on their momentum when they face JPS Zamboanga at 2 p,m., while the Braves tangle with the undefeated Jumbo-Plastic Basilan Peace Riders at 4 p.m.

The Scores:

MisOr 111 – Buenafe 30, Baracael 28, Sedurifa 20, Cervantes 16, Munsayac 5, Meca 4, Gonzaga 0, Sanga 0, Mendoza 0, Ballesteros 0, Estrella 0, Salcedo 0.

Kapatagan 105 – Monte 29, Teodoro 13, Costelo 10, Inigo 9, Ng Sang 9, Fajarito 7, Doroteo 6, Astrero 5, Acain 4, Mandreza 2, Incio 2, Tabaquero 0, Sollano 0.

Quarterscores: 25-11, 48-44, 76-78, 111-105.

