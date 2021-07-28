Woman in viral video says taking of photos, videos in their property disturbs, threatens their lives

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Maria Amy Hofilña, the woman in a viral video accused of not paying the balance of a food package she ordered, said the taking of photos and videos in her residence by strangers, has not only disturbed their family but also threatened their lives.

In an interview with GMA News on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Hofilña said the live video which was taken on Sunday, July 25 by Marjorie Abastas, has caused so much trouble and stress to their family.

She also revealed that there was even an attempt of spraying graffiti on her property located in Barangay Babag, Cebu City.

Hofilña said that since the day the video was posted on Facebook and went viral, random motorists would stop in front of their house to take photos and videos.

“It poses a threat to our lives. It really poses a threat to our lives. Where is the protection now?,” said Hofilña.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, the live video has reached 4 million views; 327,000 shares; 343,000 comments; and 278,000 reactions.

Citing the damage that Abasta’s video has caused, Hofilña disclosed that she is now firm in her decision to sue the seller despite the mediation of public service icon Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday, July 27.

She said she will pay Abastas the corresponding balance of the food package but will also file cases against her for cyber libel, unjust vexation, oral defamation, and trespassing.

Both parties are set to meet in a scheduled hearing in the Babag Barangay Hall on Thursday, July 29 where Hofilña will pay the corresponding balance. But she insisted that the meeting will never change her mind about filing cases against the seller.

