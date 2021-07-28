Mandaue City puts up more rooms for COVID-19 patients

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Department of General Services has started partitioning every room of a building in Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School Annex Campus (MCCNHS) in barangay Looc, which will be used as an additional isolation unit.

Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the city’s two other isolation units, the Norkis Park beside MCCNHS and Mandaue City Isolation Center located at the old North Bus Terminal in barangay Subangdaku, are already full and don’t have enough space to cater to more COVID-19 patients.

Engineer Marivic Cabigas, DGS head, said they started partitioning every room in the building on Tuesday noon, July 27, 2021 and is estimated to be completed on Saturday, July 31.

Cabigas said the city will be using two buildings and the gymnasium of the school.

She said they first constructed the first building because the city already needs another isolation unit and also the teachers in the second building have yet to get all of their belongings.

They already put beds in every room of the four-storey building that could accommodate up to 32 COVID-19 patients. There are also modular tents installed at the gymnasium for Persons With Disabilities who will test positive for the virus.

There are also special waste bins where all waste of the patients will be put.

She said after the first building they will proceed to the next building and beautify the gymnasium.

Cortes has also directed DGS to extend portable rooms at the open space of Norkis Park to cater to more patients.

As of July 27, the city’s total number of active cases has reached 749. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue City braces for another COVID-19 surge