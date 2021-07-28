Ando has the makings of another Hidilyn – Puentevella

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) chief Monico Puentevella believes that Cebuana weightlifter Elreen Ann Ando possesses the same champion qualities as Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz.

The 22-year old Ando debuted in the Olympics at seventh place in the women’s -64-kilogram division last Tuesday evening, a day after Hidilyn Diaz won the country’s first-ever gold in the quadrennial games.

Diaz snatched the gold medal in the women’s -55kg division of weightlifting.

Ando lifted a total of 222-kilograms in the competition – 100kg in snatch and 122kg in the clean and jerk. Her performance made weightlifting officials excited about what’s Ando’s future hold.

“That girl is good. Take care of her,” said Puentevella of what he’s told by International Weightlifting Federation secretary-general Hasan Jalood Mohammed in the sideline of the competition Tuesday night.

“That’s the same thing Hasan Mohammed told me when he first saw Hidilyn (Diaz),” Puentevella added.

Convinced that Ando is a future champ, Puentevella said they’re ready to invest in the 22-year-old lifter from Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

“What I will be doing to Ando is what I did to Hidilyn,” said Puentevella, shortly before their departure for Manila along with Diaz.

Puentevella is also hopeful a good program can improve Ando and make her a medal contender in future Olympics. /WITH PR

/rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu’s Ando bags three medals in Asian Championships

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/374117/cebus-ando-bags-three-medals-in-asian-championships#ixzz71uFM2jRz

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook