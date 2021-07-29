Cebu City Police reassures public: Peace and order in the city is still ‘manageable’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Despite 18 shooting incidents recorded in the month of July, police here said the peace and order situation in the city is “still manageable.”

This is what Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said, citing that as of July 28, 2021, most of the shooting incidents in the past month was due to personal grudge.

“Ang safety sa atong siyudad nagpabilin nga manageable ug atong masulti nga luwas ang atong katawhan sa bisan unsa nga panghitabo,” he said.

(The safety of the city remains manageable and we can say that the public remains safe.)

Parilla cited the most recent shooting incidents in Barangay Kalunasan and Barangay Sambag 1.

On Tuesday night, July 27, a former security guard killed his wife inside their house in Barangay Sambag 1 as he accused her of neglecting him apart from his justification that she was noisy because of singing.

Galo Baya, the suspect who is now detained, reasoned out that his wife, Marlyn Baya, often neglected him because she spent more time on her passion, which was singing.

READ: Former security guard kills wife; accuses her of neglect

In Barangay Kalunasan, a fistfight over land dispute led to a shooting incident that wounded a certain Denny Gongog, who is now recuperating in a hospital.

The suspect identified as Novie Gabunada, his neighbor, surrendered shortly after the incident along with the .45 caliber firearm he used in the shooting.

Parilla said they still have to determine whether the firearm is licensed or not.

READ: Fistfight over land dispute leads to shooting, suspect surrenders

“So walay kalabutan ang seguridad sa atong katawhan,” Parilla said.

(So it has nothing to do with the security of the public.)

Parilla, however, said they will review the series of incidents right after the two shootings to determine whether those areas were part of the adjustments in the deployment of personnel.

If so, he said the station commander will be asked to explain why these incidents occurred despite the adjustments.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

CCPO priorities: Solving killings, measures to stop shootings

CCPO to realign deployment of mobile patrol cars due to shootings

Cebu City shooting: Cops checking if woman’s killing is drug-related