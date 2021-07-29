Mayor Labella may return to work in a few weeks– Casas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella may be returning to work in a few weeks, albeit, he may choose to work from home.

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said in a phone interview that the mayor is doing far better than last week and that he may be discharged from the hospital soon.

“Si mayor better na gyod siya noh compared to last wek. In fact, frequent na among sturya karon. Almost every morning magkasturya na mi,” said Casas.

(The mayor is doing better compared to last week. In fact, we talk more frequently now. Almost every morning, we talk.)

There is still no definite day for the possible dicharge of Mayor Labella from the hospital, but Casas said the mayor is eager to go home.

It may take some time before the mayor will go back to work officially since he may be asked to recuperate for a few more days.

Yet considering the state of the city, Casas said the mayor may want to take matters on his own hands to some degree as he has been restless and eager to go back to work.

“Kahibalo man gyod ta ni mayor, dili siya ganahan nga magstand-by lang,” said Casas.

(As we all know the mayor, he is one who doesn’t like to be idle.)

City Council majority floor leader Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that the council is waiting for the mayor to signify that he is already ready to go back to work in official writing.

“We will be waiting for the mayor to say nga he is ready to work already, then the acting mayor can return and preside over the council again,” said Garcia.

As for Acting Mayor Michael Rama, he said he has not corresponded with the mayor for a long time despite his appeals to the family to do so.

“I’m sorry to let you know that I have not seen my mayor and maybe he is mayor, have you seen your mayor? We all are in the same boat, we have not seen and I have not talked to my mayor,” said Rama.

