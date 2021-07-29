Diaz gets P5M more from PSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) provided an additional P5-million cash incentive for the country’s first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

Diaz, who bagged the country’s historic gold medal in the women’s -55 kilogram category of the women’s weightlifting competition in the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, July 26, 2021, increased her windfall to P48.5 million as of this writing.

Diaz is also set to receive P10 million from the national government, P10 million from the San Miguel Corporation, P10 million from the MVP Sports Foundation, P5 million from Siklab Atleta Sports Foundation, P3 million from Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, P3 million from President Rodrigo Duterte and P2.5 million from the Zamboanga City LGU.

PSC’s cash incentive is part of the Republic Act 10699 or the expanded incentives act.

The law entails that all national athletes and other athletes who surpass Philippine record or ranking in any measurable international sports competition shall be given cash incentives, the amount of which may be determined by the PSC.

PSC officer-in-charge, Commissioner Celia Kiram confirmed that the additional incentive has already been approved, signed and ready for release.

