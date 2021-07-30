Calamba brgy chief’s call heeded: P2M shabu seized, 9 persons nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities have heeded the call of Calamba Barangay officials to help them fight illegal drugs in the seriously affected barangay with Thursday’s raids leading to the confiscation of P2 million worth of suspected shabu and the arrest of nine drug personalities.

Barangay Captain Victor Quijano Jr. said that the illegal drugs in the barangay had already affected a lot of families with at least one percent of the barangay population already being detained at the Cebu City Jail.

Quijano said that the barangay’s population was more or less 14,000.

Quijano even claimed that the source of the illegal drugs in the barangays could allegedly have been from detainees in the Cebu City Jail

He said that some of the those families involved in illegal drugs in the barangay had at least a family member inside the Cebu City Jail.

“So kon dili nato na dalion, daghan o ubay-ubay pa gyud ang kining mag apil-apil aning drugas,” he said.

(So if we will not quickly act on this problem, then many others would be involved in illegal drugs here.)

He sought the help of the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) to help him stop illegal drugs in the barangay.

This led to the Thursday’s separate raids of Cebu City policemen and PDEA-7 agents, who served search warrants on suspected drug personalities in the barangay.

They confiscated during the operations 297.52 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P2,023,126.

Aside from that, they arrested nine suspected drug personalities, five of whom were considered high value targets.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said that the five high value targets could dispose 25 grams of suspected shabu in a week.

According to PDEA-7, they arrested Kristy Pearl Entoma Neri, 31; Raymond Pagador Ramas, 28, motorcycle delivery driver; Juver Jaca, 24, construction worker; Romelito Flores Jr., 18; Ann Ivy Menoria, 37; Marvin Ybañez, 46.

The CCPO policemen, on the other hand, said they caught Evangie Baculi, 40; Jeffrey N. Ibo, 38; and Christopher C. Sobrevilla, 43.

Ligan, for his part, said that Calamba was one of the 23 barangays in Cebu City that was seriously affected with illegal drugs.

/dbs