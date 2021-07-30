JPS Zamboanga City advances to semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The fifth-seeded JPS Zamboanga City advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup after trouncing sixth-seed ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur, 69-66, on Thursday evening, July 30, 2021, at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Former NCAA MVP Fran Yu led the winning team with 12 points, five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block.

Former PBA player Gabby Espinas added 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists for JPS while Mac Cardona tallied nine points, five rebounds, three assists, and a block.

Pacing ALZA Alayon was Dan Sara with 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting while Adrian Celada added 11 points.

The Scores:

Zamboanga City 69 – Espinas 14, Yu 12, Cardona 9, Ferrer 9, Lingganay 7, Jeruta 5, Neypes 5, Gaco 5, Belencion 3.

Zamboanga del Sur 66 – Sara 14, Celada 11, Pepito 10, Daa 8, Poligrates 7, Cruz 5, Jabello 4, Moneva 3, Puerto 2, Tajonera 2, Raflores 0, Amoquis 0, Bangcoyan 0, Larotin 0.

Quarterscores: 20-12, 37-28, 52-47, 69-66.

/bmjo