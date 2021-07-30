Buffalo Braves, Explorers in do-or-die game tonight

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The bottom-seeded Kapatagan Buffalo Braves have forced a do-or-die showdown between the third-seeded Pagadian Explorers, whom they shocked on Thursday evening with a 96-82 victory in their quarterfinals match of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur on Thursday.

The Explorers had a twice-to-beat advantage. The do-or-die showdown between the two teams will be held today, Friday, at 6PM where the winning team advances to the semifinals versus fourth seed Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards.

On Thursday’s game, the Buffalo Braves, who were leading by just five points, opened the final period with a huge 15-6 run, capped by Shaq Alanes’ triple, to extend their lead to 14, 87-73, with 5:21 left.

The margin would never dwindle down to single-digit as the two squads just exchanged baskets throughout the remainder of the game.

The Buffalo Braves’ bench made a huge difference after contributing 76 points over Pagadian’s bench which only scored 37.

Ryan Costelo led Kapatagan with 19 points with five assists. Teytey Teodoro dropped 14 points, including three triples. Achie Iñigo had a double-double performance of 11 points and five assists.

Jay-Ar Ng Sang and Marlon Monte each scored 10 points.

Von Dechos led Pagadian with 16 points and four assists. Rich Guinitaran had 15 points. Keanu Caballero scattered 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and three assists.

The Scores:

Kapatagan 96 – Costelo 19, Teodoro 14, Inigo 11, Ng Sang 10, Alanes 10, Monte 10, Doroteo 9, Mandreza 4, Acain 4, Sollano 3, Siarot 2, Astrero 0, Incio 0, Tabaquero 0, Palma 0.

Pagadian 82 – Dechos 16, Guinitaran 15, Caballero 13, Serrano 9, Demigaya 6, Quilo 5, Benitez 5, Quimado 4, Villaver 3, Manalo 3, Pamaran 3, Saludsod 0, Helido 0, Bautista 0, Diva 0.

Quarterscores: 33-22, 52-44, 72-67, 96-82

/dbs