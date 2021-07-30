Chan denies realigning budget intended for vaccine purchase

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines– Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has clarified that the city government has not realigned the P104 million budget intended for the purchase of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines.

This was clarified by Chan, in addressing the allegation of a former radio broadcaster and Television (TV) personality that the city has withdrawn the budget and realigned it to other purposes.

According to Chan the budget was still intact and is available to be used anytime when the city sees the need to purchase its own supply of the vaccine.

“Amo kunong gi-withdraw ug gi-realign, it is wrong. Dili na tinood. Ang among P104 million it is there in the budget, it’s allocated for the vaccine para sa COVID. Wala pana nato mahilabti,” Chan said.

Chan also clarified that procuring the vaccine is a tedious process since you cannot purchase directly from pharmaceutical companies.

“Once the national government ug dili na nila ma-cope up, mag-agad man ta kay its a tripartite. Moingon ang national government that you can purchase with your budget, naa ta’y budget nga good for P104 million,” he added.

Chan said that the Department of Health (DOH) has assured them that they have enough supply of the vaccine for their continued vaccination rollout. /rcg

