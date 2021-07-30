Humay-Humay public cemetery in Lapu-Lapu reopened

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine in Lapu-lapu City has already reopened the Humay-humay Public Cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob since Monday, July 26, 2021.

This was confirmed by Fr. Reynante Joseph Ga, the newly installed parish priest of the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine.

Earlier, Ga said that he was reconsidering the opening of the public cemetery after he received a request from the parishioners.

“So actually open na karon ang atong sementeryo, pero tungod lagi aning pagsaka sa COVID dinhi sa ato, so naa gihapon ta’y limitasyon,” Ga said.

(So the cemetery is open, but because of the rise in COVID cases here, we still have some limitations.)

Ga said that visitors would only be allowed to visit the cemetery from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm.

To ensure that the social distancing will also be observed, the church only limits the number of individuals that can go inside the cemetery to 200.

They will also issue priority numbers at the entrance of the cemetery.

“Diha inig dunay maglubong pod, mao nang magpunsisok, mao nga atong gilimitahan,” he added.

(During burials there, crowds will usually gather. That is the reason we are putting a limit [for persons inside the cemetery].)

During burials, they will also limit the number of relatives who can get inside the cemetery to 25 individuals.

