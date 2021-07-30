No appeal: Cebu City still to review MECQ policies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will not be appealing to the national Interagency Task Force (IATF) over their recommendation to place the city under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from August 1 to 15, 2021.

Rama could not provide a definite decision on the MECQ status because he said the city needs to review the policies of MECQ first if it will work for the city.

He said he would want public transportation to continue operating, some establishments to remain open, and for borders to remain open as well because the economy cannot stop.

He said the city cannot afford a lockdown, but he will still not make a formal appeal against the MECQ just yet.

“As of today, I am not of the idea of appealing. Let’s first settle. Why did this matter reach the City of Cebu being covered? Then I am talking with the PNP later today, with the EOC, because we will review the policies,” said Rama.

The acting mayor refused to make an appeal for Cebu City because on Thursday, July 29, 2021, the mayors of the islands gathered and agreed to have a One Cebu Island policy in handling the pandemic, especially with the entry of the Delta variant.

“Appeal is not the solution. Now ang importante is review what is under MECQ. If we will appeal, we will appeal as one island,” said the acting mayor.

Pending review of MECQ policies and meeting with other local government units (LGUs) in Cebu Island, Rama has issued marching orders to different agencies to immediately address the rise of cases, possibly brought by the Delta variant.

First and foremost, the acting mayor said that the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) has a week to complete the first three floors and open them for COVID-19 patients.

Second, Rama wants the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) to be placed under the Department of Health (DOH) so that it can be manned by the agency.

Third, the Archdiocese of Cebu has already agreed to revert the IEC Pavillion as an isolation center to accommodate more COVID-19 patients.

Fourth, the acting mayor wants the 250-bed isolation facility at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) to be operational as soon as possble to accomodate patients.

Lastly, Rama wants the hiring of the 250 nurses to be fast-tracked to assist the private health sector on the lack of staff handling COVID-19 workers.

Instead of appealing over the MECQ, Rama said he will be appealing for more vaccines to the city as he said no matter the quarantine status, the city will continue to roll-out the vaccines.

He added that the vaccination program will not be affected by any quarantine status.

