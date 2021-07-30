Chan favors granular lockdown vs MECQ

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan proposes that instead of placing the city under Modified Enhance Community Quarantine (MECQ) status, he is more in favor of implementing granular lockdown.

He said this is especially true in areas with high cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and with cases of Delta variant.

“The City has the power to do lockdown to certain purok or sitios, or areas nga pwede ra. Sa pagkakaron, para nato nga kana, naa na siya, ang ato lang nga kinahanglan kitang tanan magbinantayon no kay dili ta gusto nga ma-lockdown ta,” Chan said.

Chan said that if the city will be locked down, they no longer have the resources to assist Oponganons who will be affected.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH)-7 reported that Central Visayas has around 32 cases of Delta variant, with Lapu-Lapu City having the most cases at 19.

Due to this, Chan said that he will be coordinating with DOH-7 in locating those who were positive of the Delta variant so that the city can check their conditions.

“Wala pa gyud ta kahibaw kung asa silang dapita kining 19 nga naa. Mao nay atong ipangutana sa DOH. DOH can answer on that kung naa silay mahatag, para we will know which barangay ang ma-focus nato,” he added.

Chan also continues to appeal to Oponganons to always comply with the health and safety protocols, such as the wearing of a face mask and observance of social distancing. /rcg

