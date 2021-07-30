Mimo Osmeña says dad Lito only wanted to celebrate life

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mariano “Mimo” Osmeña, the son of the late former Governor Emilio Mario “Lito” Osmeña said that all his father wanted was to celebrate his life.

Mimo said this during the necrological services held at the Capitol Social Hall on Friday, July 30, 2021.

He said that his father wanted to celebrate his life instead of worrying about what has happened in the past.

“I want to fulfill his last wish, this request for all of you to celebrate his life. So let’s give him one last big applause for what he has done,” he said in front of the local officials here in Cebu Province.

Osmeña, who served as governor of Cebu Province from 1988 to 1992, passed away last Monday, July 19, 2021.

Mimo said the passing of his father was a big shock but stressed that it was not unexpected.

“At his age, siya mismo gasige na og hisgot nanimaho nako og kandila almost in all public engagements that he had. So he was more or less somewhat semi-prepared. But he was still always looking beyond his own lifetime. A visionary until the very end. And always concerned about his country. The last few months he was very active politically, also concerned about the pandemic, and looking for different solutions not only for the economy but also to help the people,” he said.

Apart from that, Lito told his family that he does not want a wake nor to be displayed when he died. And so they signed an agreement that when he’d die. he must be cremated within 24 hours.

“He wanted everybody to remember him as he was. This is why in the family, I followed his instructions. And he was cremated within 24 hours,” he added.

The Provincial Board led by Vice-Governor Hilario Davide III, presented the resolution they have passed during their regular session on July 26, indicating condolences to Osmeña’s bereaved family.

Former Board Members Roberto Ybañez and Ribomapil Holganza Jr., also expressed and shared the great memories they had with Lito.

Atty. Winston Garcia, CFI chairman, also made a confession that Lito was the most influential person in his life, saying that it was such a great privilege to witness his heroism behind closed doors.

Garcia described Lito as a tireless, fearless, and dedicated public servant.

Meanwhile, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that it was a great privilege to have witnessed firsthand the genuine leadership of the former governor, as she reminisced the time where Lito wasted no time to rebuild Ormoc City during the onslaught of typhoon Uring in 1991.

Garcia said she felt very proud being a Cebuana seeing the former governor extend a helping hand to distraught Ormocanons.

The necrological service was attended by Osmeña’s family, Third District Representative Pablo John Garcia, board members, and some town mayors in Cebu Island. /rcg

